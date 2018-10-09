Listen Live Sports

Tyger Campbell is 3rd UCLA player to be sidelined by injury

October 9, 2018 1:51 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA freshman guard Tyger Campbell has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the upcoming season, making him the third player to be sidelined.

The school said Tuesday that Campbell got hurt in practice Sunday.

He averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 assists as a senior at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, while leading the team to a 23-4 record last season. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Freshman forward Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, also will sit out the season because of a heart condition he has described as “risky.”

O’Neal will take a medical redshirt after undergoing surgery.

Forward Alex Olesinski has a stress fracture in his right foot that will force him to miss two to three months.

The Bruins open the season Nov. 6 against Fort Wayne.

