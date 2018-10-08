U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Results

Monday At Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Vero Beach, Fla. Yardage: 5,817; Par 72 Round of 64

Pamela Kuong, Wellesley Hills, Mass. (143) def. Sherry Herman, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (163), 5 and 4.

Kathy Kurata, Pasadena, Calif. (155) def. Gigi Higgins, Cape Coral, Fla. (155), 2 and 1.

Patricia Cornett, Mill Valley, Calif. (160) def. Laura Carson, Vero Beach, Fla. (151), 1 up.

Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla. (151) def. Mary Cabriele, Vienna, Va. (160), 3 and 2.

Julie Harrison, Baton Rouge, La. (161) def. Mary Ann Hayward, Canada (149), 1 up.

Marianne Towersey, Pebble Beach, Calif. (157) def. Jen Holland, Guilford, Conn. (153), 3 and 2.

Lea Anne Brown, Mount Pleasant, S.C. (161) def. Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky. (149), 3 and 2.

Susan Cohn, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (153) def. Tama Caldabaugh, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (158), 3 and 2.

Ellen Port, St. Louis (146) def. Fay Chen, Huntington Beach, Calif. (162), 3 and 1.

Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo. (157) def. Jackie Little, Canada (154), 2 and 1.

Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu (149) def. Alison Murdoch, Canada (160), 7 and 5.

Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (152) def. Liz Waynick, Scottsdale, Ariz. (159), 2 and 1.

Sue Wooster, Australia (147) def. Susan West, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (162), 19 holes.

Kelley Nittoli, San Antonio (154) def. Mina Hardin, Mexico (157), 3 and 2.

Marie-Therese Torti, Canada (149) def. Mary Ellen Martin, Winfield, Ill. (160), 5 and 4.

Suzi Spotleson, Canton, Ohio (153) def. Karen Garcia, Cool, Calif. (159), 3 and 1.

Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif. (145) def. Ginny Burkey, Eugene, Ore. (162), 3 and 2.

Adrienne MacLean, Tequesta, Fla. (155) def. Linda Segre, San Francisco (155), 20 holes.

Leigh Klasse, Cumberland, Wis. (150) def. Kim Eaton, Mesa, Ariz. (160), 8 and 7.

Amy Ellertson, Free Union, Va. (152) def. Natalie McNicholas, Naples, Fla. (160), 3 and 2.

Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas (148) def. Lynda Wimberly, Brentwood, Tenn. (161), 3 and 1.

Lynne Cowan, Rocklin, Calif. (157) def. Brenda Pictor, Marietta, Ga. (154), 4 and 3.

Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore. (149) def. Susan Marchese, Omaha, Neb. (161), 3 and 1.

Nancy Beck, Dallas (158) def. Kim Keyer-Scott, Bonita Springs, Fla. (153), 1 up.

Judith Kyrinis, Canada (146) def. Andrea Kraus, Baltimore (162), 22 holes.

Terri Frohnmayer, Salem, Ore. (157) def. Annette Gaiotti, Park City, Utah (155), 1 up.

Lynn Thompson, Cincinnati (160) def. Lisa Schlesinger, Fort Myers, Fla. (150), 2 and 1.

Laura Coble, Augusta, Ga. (152) def. Shelly White, Atlanta (160), 1 up.

Terrill Samuel, Canada (148) def. Rhonda Orr, Canada (161), 7 and 5.

Helene Chartrand, Canada (154) def. Jessica Lederhausen, Chicago (157), 6 and 5.

Lisa McGill, Philadelphia (149) def. Meghan Christensen, Houston (161), 5 and 4.

Cindy McConnell, Malibu, Calif. (159) def. Akemi Nakata Khaiat, Japan (153), 3 and 2.

