U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Results

Tuesday At Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Vero Beach, Fla. Yardage: 5,689; Par: 72 Round of 32

Kathy Kurata, Pasadena, Calif., def. Pamela Kuong, Wellesley Hills, Mass., 4 and 3

Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla., def. Patricia Cornett, Mill Valley, Calif., 19 holes

Julie Harrison, Baton Rouge, La., def. Marianne Towersey, Pebble Beach, Calif., 2 up

Susan Cohn, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., def. Lea Anne Brown, Mount Pleasant, S.C., 7 and 6

Ellen Port, St. Louis, def. Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo., 6 and 4

Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu, def. Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 3 and 1

Sue Wooster, Australia, def. Kelley Nittoli, San Antonio, 2 up

Marie-Therese Torti, Canada, vs. Suzi Spotleson, Canton, Ohio, 2 and 1

Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif., def. Adrienne MacLean, Tequesta, Fla., 2 and 1

Leigh Klasse, Cumberland, Wis., def. Amy Ellertson, Free Union, Va., 2 and 1

Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas, def. Lynne Cowan, Rocklin, Calif., 19 holes

Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore., def. Nancy Beck, Dallas, 3 and 2

Judith Kyrinis, Canada, def. Terri Frohnmayer, Salem, Ore., 5 and 4

Laura Coble, Augusta, Ga., def. Lynn Thompson, Cincinnati, 5 and 4

Terrill Samuel, Canada, def. Helene Chartrand, Canada, 2 and 1

Lisa McGill, Philadelphia, def. Cindy McConnell, Malibu, Calif., 4 and 3

