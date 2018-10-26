Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA punishes Romania for racism, misconduct by fans

October 26, 2018 5:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Romania will have to play its next competitive game behind closed doors and its soccer association has been fined by UEFA for racist chants and banners at a Nations League game.

UEFA says the Romanian soccer association was fined 50,000 euros ($57,080) for the racist behavior of its supporters and another 23,000 euros ($26,250) for fans invading the field and lighting fireworks at the national stadium in Bucharest.

UEFA previously said the “racist behavior” included incidents targeting Romanian neighbor Hungary when the national team played to a 0-0 draw against Serbia on Oct 14.

Romania fans also held up a banner linking refugees to terrorism, and a video posted on social media showed fans chanting a slogan supporting Serbia’s territorial claim to Kosovo.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Romania hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War