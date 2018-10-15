Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA raises women’s soccer funding for member federations

October 15, 2018 6:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA is giving more money to its 55 member federations to invest in women’s soccer.

The governing body of European soccer says a 50 percent raise will give national federations 150,000 euros ($174,000) each year from the Women’s Football Development Program starting in 2020.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says “the potential for women’s football is limitless.”

The funding is part of UEFA’s pledge to the (hashtag)WhatIf campaign created by the not-for-profit group Women in Football .

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

UEFA says it is “determined to increase the number of qualified females through its Women’s Coach Development Project.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing