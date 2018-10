UL International Crown Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea Incheon, South Korea Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72 Fourball Pool A England vs. Australia

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, halved with Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England, def. Katherine Kirk and Su Oh, Australia, 4 and 3

South Korea vs. Taiwan

Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 1 up

In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu, South Korea, def. Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu, Taiwan, 2 up

Advertisement

Standings

No. 1 South Korea 4

No. 4 England 3

No. 5 Australia 1

No. 8 Taiwan 0

___

Pool B Japan vs. Thailand

Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, halved wih Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand

Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphon, Thailand, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 2 and 1

United States vs. Sweden

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 2 up

Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, def. Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 2 up

Standings

No. 6 Thailand 3

No. 2 United States 2

No. 7 Sweden 2

No. 3 Japan 1

Friday’s Four-Ball Pairings Pool A England vs. Taiwan

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, vs. Wei-Ling Hsu and Teresa Lu, Taiwan

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England, vs. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan

South Korea vs. Australia

So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun, South Korea, vs. Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia

Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, vs. Su Oh and Katherine Kirk, Australia

Pool B Japan vs. Sweden

Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, vs. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden

Ayako Uehara and Nasa Hataoka, Japan, vs. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

United States vs. Thailand

Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, vs. Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, vs. Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwattahanaphong, Thailand

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.