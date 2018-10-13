Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Unbeaten Dartmouth rolls to 42-0 win over Sacred Heart

October 13, 2018 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jared Gerbino ran for two first-quarter touchdowns — both from a yard out — and had two TD tosses in three pass attempts to lead Dartmouth to a 42-0 victory over Sacred Heart in the Big Green’s final nonconference game of the season on Saturday.

Dartmouth (5-0) opened the season with five straight wins for a second straight season. The Big Green have won 13 straight against teams from outside the Ivy League.

Dartmouth scored touchdowns on its first six possessions. Gerbino threw a 27-yard scoring strike to Robbie Mangas, and his TD runs capped six- and seven-play drives that made it 21-0 by quarter’s end. Derek Kyler threw a 17-yard score to Hunter Hagdorn and Gerbino hit Connor Rempel from 5 yards out in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Thirteen different backs carried the ball for Dartmouth, which piled up 277 yards on the ground.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

The Pioneers (3-3) gained just 171 yards of offense.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth