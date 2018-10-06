Listen Live Sports

Unchanged Wolves beats misfiring Palace 1-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace still hasn’t scored at home in the Premier League this season after losing 1-0 on Saturday to Wolverhampton.

Promoted Wolves continued its impressive start to move to 15 points — with four wins and three draws — after eight rounds. Palace has seven points.

Wolves became the first team ever in the Premier League to name an unchanged starting lineup throughout its first eight rounds, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo was rewarded when Matt Doherty’s goal secured the three points in the 56th minute.

Wolves had wasted clear chances to take the lead during the first half. Raul Jimenez was guilty of squandering a counterattack when he dragged a low shot, from the edge of the area, harmlessly wide of the far left post. Diogo Jota was clean through on Wayne Hennessey when, amid the hosts’ calls for offside, Jota could only watch as the Palace goalkeeper spread himself to brilliantly save.

Palace has been struggling in the absence of the injured Christian Benteke and offered minimal attacking threat.

The only goal of the game came in the second half when Doherty played a one-two with Jimenez to shake off Patrick van Aanholt and then, at the near post from a narrow angle, routinely finished beyond Hennessey with a low shot toward the far left corner.

