Union-NYC FC, Sums

Philadelphia 1 0—1 New York City 3 0—3

First half_1, New York City, Chanot, 1 (Moralez), 8th minute; 2, New York City, Trusty, 1 (own goal), 10th; 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 10 (Dockal), 14th; 4, New York City, Villa, 14, 34th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Trusty, 16th; Burke, 40th; Medunjanin, 68th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Corey Parker; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_26,441.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot (Ebenezer Ofori, 88th), Ronald Matarrita, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri, 85th), Maxi Moralez (Eloi Amagat, 68th), Alexander Ring; David Villa.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry (Fabinho, 69th), Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; Cory Burke (Ilsinho, 46th), C.J. Sapong (Jay Simpson, 76th).

