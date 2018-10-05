United-Raptors, Box

MELBOURNE (82)

Moller 1-2 1-3 3, Barlow 2-11 3-3 7, Pledger 3-7 3-4 9, Ware Jr. 6-17 4-4 17, Goulding 6-16 3-3 17, Short 0-2 0-0 0, McCarron 1-5 0-0 2, Smith-Milner 1-2 3-4 5, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Trist 4-9 0-0 8, Boone 4-11 1-4 9, Hooley 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 30-87 18-25 82.

TORONTO (120)

Powell 8-11 2-2 21, Siakam 6-10 6-7 19, Ibaka 4-6 0-0 8, Wright 5-7 2-2 15, Green 3-7 0-0 8, Adel 5-5 2-3 13, Monroe 2-5 3-3 7, Valanciunas 2-6 2-4 6, Moreland 1-3 0-0 2, Felder 0-3 2-2 2, Loyd 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 1-5 3-3 5, Richardson 2-7 5-6 10, Collinsworth 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 40-81 28-34 120.

Melbourne 17 22 19 24— 82 Toronto 23 34 44 19—120

3-Point Goals_Melbourne 4-27 (Goulding 2-8, Hooley 1-2, Ware Jr. 1-5, Trist 0-1, Short 0-2, McCarron 0-2, Barlow 0-7), Toronto 12-29 (Wright 3-4, Powell 3-5, Green 2-5, Adel 1-1, Siakam 1-2, Loyd 1-3, Richardson 1-5, Monroe 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Felder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Melbourne 43 (Boone 11), Toronto 52 (Ibaka 12). Assists_Melbourne 12 (Ware Jr. 5), Toronto 18 (Wright 5). Total Fouls_Melbourne 27, Toronto 25. Technicals_Melbourne coach United (Defensive three second), Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second) 2. A_15,781 (19,800).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.