...

United Soccer League

October 3, 2018 9:14 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 3 6 75 69 31
Louisville 16 6 9 57 65 36
Pittsburgh 15 4 12 57 45 23
Charleston 13 5 14 53 44 32
Indy 13 10 9 48 44 40
Bethlehem Steel 13 12 7 46 54 40
Ottawa 13 14 6 45 31 41
North Carolina 12 11 8 44 55 45
Nashville 11 9 11 44 34 26
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 13 43 64 56
Tampa Bay 11 13 8 41 43 41
Charlotte 9 11 12 39 41 53
Penn 9 14 9 36 37 44
Atlanta 2 5 17 9 24 31 68
Richmond 6 22 4 22 28 74
Toronto II 4 23 4 16 39 72
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 19 7 6 63 67 36
Phoenix 19 7 5 62 61 32
Sacramento 16 7 8 56 41 30
Real Monarchs 17 12 3 54 52 46
Portland II 16 12 4 52 57 47
Reno 14 7 10 52 51 37
Swope Park Rangers 14 10 8 50 46 49
Saint Louis 13 9 10 49 43 38
San Antonio 13 12 7 46 41 46
OKC Energy 12 14 6 42 42 44
Colorado Springs 11 16 5 38 34 34
LA Galaxy II 10 15 6 36 56 58
Fresno 8 12 12 36 41 37
Rio Grande Valley 7 12 13 34 33 40
Las Vegas 7 17 7 28 44 68
Tulsa 3 16 12 21 34 70
Seattle II 5 20 5 20 31 64

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 26

Ottawa 1, Toronto II 0

Pittsburgh 2, Penn 0

Charleston 2, North Carolina 0

Cincinnati 4, Richmond 1

Indy 2, Tampa Bay 0

Nashville 2, Atlanta 2 0

Reno 4, Rio Grande Valley 0

Orange County 5, Las Vegas 3

Saturday, September 29

Louisville 4, Atlanta 2 1

North Carolina 3, Richmond 2

Pittsburgh 2, Charlotte 2, tie

Toronto II 2, Charleston 1

Cincinnati 3, Indy 0

New York Red Bulls II 1, Nashville 1, tie

Rio Grande Valley 2, Fresno 1

San Antonio 3, Seattle II 1

Colorado Springs 2, Real Monarchs 0

Reno 2, Tulsa 0

Phoenix 2, Saint Louis 0

Sacramento 1, Portland II 0

OKC Energy 1, Las Vegas 0

Sunday, September 30

Bethlehem Steel 0, Ottawa 0, tie

Wednesday, October 3

Charlotte 2, Penn 2, tie

Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 5

Louisville at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 6

Bethlehem Steel at Indy, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Richmond, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.

