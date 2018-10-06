United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 3 7 76 69 31 Louisville 17 6 9 60 68 37 Pittsburgh 15 4 13 58 45 23 Charleston 13 5 14 53 44 32 Indy 13 10 10 49 45 41 Bethlehem Steel 13 12 8 47 55 41 Nashville 12 9 11 47 37 26 New York Red Bulls II 11 8 13 46 66 57 Ottawa 13 14 6 45 31 41 North Carolina 12 12 8 44 56 47 Tampa Bay 11 13 8 41 43 41 Charlotte 9 11 12 39 41 53 Penn 9 14 9 36 37 44 Atlanta 2 5 17 9 24 31 68 Richmond 6 23 4 22 28 77 Toronto II 4 24 4 16 40 75 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Orange County 19 7 6 63 67 36 Phoenix 19 7 5 62 61 32 Sacramento 17 7 8 59 44 31 Real Monarchs 18 12 3 57 54 47 Reno 15 7 10 55 53 37 Portland II 16 13 4 52 57 49 Swope Park Rangers 14 11 8 50 47 52 Saint Louis 13 9 10 49 43 38 San Antonio 13 12 7 46 41 46 OKC Energy 12 15 6 42 43 46 Fresno 9 12 12 39 44 37 Colorado Springs 11 17 5 38 34 37 LA Galaxy II 10 15 7 37 58 60 Rio Grande Valley 7 12 13 34 33 40 Las Vegas 7 17 7 28 44 68 Seattle II 5 20 6 21 33 66 Tulsa 3 16 12 21 34 70

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 3

Charlotte 2, Penn 2, tie

Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Real Monarchs 2, OKC Energy 1

LA Galaxy II 2, Seattle II 2, tie

Reno 2, Portland II 0

Sacramento 3, Swope Park Rangers 1

Friday, October 5

Louisville 3, Toronto II 1

Fresno 3, Colorado Springs 0

Saturday, October 6

Bethlehem Steel 1, Indy 1, tie

Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie

Nashville 3, Richmond 0

New York Red Bulls II 2, North Carolina 1

Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 9

New York Red Bulls II at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 10

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Charleston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

OKC Energy at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Reno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 14

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

