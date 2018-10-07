Listen Live Sports

...

United Soccer League

October 7, 2018 12:14 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 3 7 76 69 31
Louisville 17 6 9 60 68 37
Pittsburgh 15 4 13 58 45 23
Charleston 13 5 14 53 44 32
Indy 13 10 10 49 45 41
Bethlehem Steel 13 12 8 47 55 41
Nashville 12 9 11 47 37 26
New York Red Bulls II 11 8 13 46 66 57
Ottawa 13 14 6 45 31 41
North Carolina 12 12 8 44 56 47
Charlotte 10 11 12 42 43 54
Tampa Bay 11 14 8 41 44 43
Penn 9 14 9 36 37 44
Atlanta 2 5 17 9 24 31 68
Richmond 6 23 4 22 28 77
Toronto II 4 24 4 16 40 75
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 20 7 6 66 69 37
Phoenix 19 7 5 62 61 32
Sacramento 17 7 8 59 44 31
Real Monarchs 18 12 3 57 54 47
Reno 15 7 10 55 53 37
Portland II 16 13 4 52 57 49
Swope Park Rangers 14 11 8 50 47 52
San Antonio 14 12 7 49 44 47
Saint Louis 13 9 10 49 43 38
OKC Energy 12 15 6 42 43 46
Fresno 9 12 12 39 44 37
Colorado Springs 11 17 5 38 34 37
LA Galaxy II 10 15 7 37 58 60
Rio Grande Valley 8 12 13 37 35 41
Las Vegas 7 18 7 28 45 71
Seattle II 5 21 6 21 34 68
Tulsa 3 17 12 21 35 72

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 3

Charlotte 2, Penn 2, tie

Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Real Monarchs 2, OKC Energy 1

LA Galaxy II 2, Seattle II 2, tie

Reno 2, Portland II 0

Sacramento 3, Swope Park Rangers 1

Friday, October 5

Louisville 3, Toronto II 1

Fresno 3, Colorado Springs 0

Saturday, October 6

Bethlehem Steel 1, Indy 1, tie

Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie

Nashville 3, Richmond 0

New York Red Bulls II 2, North Carolina 1

Charlotte 2, Tampa Bay 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, Tulsa 1

San Antonio 3, Las Vegas 1

Orange County 2, Seattle II 1

Reno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 9

New York Red Bulls II at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 10

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Charleston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

OKC Energy at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Reno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 14

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

