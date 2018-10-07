United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|3
|7
|76
|69
|31
|Louisville
|17
|6
|9
|60
|68
|37
|Pittsburgh
|15
|4
|13
|58
|45
|23
|Charleston
|13
|5
|14
|53
|44
|32
|Indy
|13
|10
|10
|49
|45
|41
|Bethlehem Steel
|13
|12
|8
|47
|55
|41
|Nashville
|12
|9
|11
|47
|37
|26
|New York Red Bulls II
|11
|8
|13
|46
|66
|57
|Ottawa
|13
|14
|6
|45
|31
|41
|North Carolina
|12
|12
|8
|44
|56
|47
|Charlotte
|10
|11
|12
|42
|43
|54
|Tampa Bay
|11
|14
|8
|41
|44
|43
|Penn
|9
|14
|9
|36
|37
|44
|Atlanta 2
|5
|17
|9
|24
|31
|68
|Richmond
|6
|23
|4
|22
|28
|77
|Toronto II
|4
|24
|4
|16
|40
|75
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|20
|7
|6
|66
|69
|37
|Phoenix
|19
|7
|6
|63
|61
|32
|Sacramento
|18
|7
|8
|62
|46
|32
|Real Monarchs
|18
|12
|3
|57
|54
|47
|Reno
|15
|7
|11
|56
|53
|37
|Portland II
|16
|13
|4
|52
|57
|49
|Swope Park Rangers
|14
|11
|8
|50
|47
|52
|San Antonio
|14
|12
|7
|49
|44
|47
|Saint Louis
|13
|9
|10
|49
|43
|38
|OKC Energy
|12
|15
|6
|42
|43
|46
|Fresno
|9
|12
|12
|39
|44
|37
|Colorado Springs
|11
|17
|5
|38
|34
|37
|LA Galaxy II
|10
|16
|7
|37
|59
|62
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|12
|13
|37
|35
|41
|Las Vegas
|7
|18
|7
|28
|45
|71
|Seattle II
|5
|21
|6
|21
|34
|68
|Tulsa
|3
|17
|12
|21
|35
|72
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Charlotte 2, Penn 2, tie
Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie
Real Monarchs 2, OKC Energy 1
LA Galaxy II 2, Seattle II 2, tie
Reno 2, Portland II 0
Sacramento 3, Swope Park Rangers 1
Louisville 3, Toronto II 1
Fresno 3, Colorado Springs 0
Bethlehem Steel 1, Indy 1, tie
Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie
Nashville 3, Richmond 0
New York Red Bulls II 2, North Carolina 1
Charlotte 2, Tampa Bay 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, Tulsa 1
San Antonio 3, Las Vegas 1
Orange County 2, Seattle II 1
Reno 0, Phoenix 0, tie
Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 1
Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Charleston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Penn, 7 p.m.
Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle II at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
OKC Energy at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Orange County at Reno, 9 p.m.
Portland II at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.
