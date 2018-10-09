Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United Soccer League

October 9, 2018 8:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 3 7 76 69 31
Louisville 17 6 9 60 68 37
Pittsburgh 15 4 13 58 45 23
Charleston 13 6 14 53 45 34
Indy 13 10 10 49 45 41
New York Red Bulls II 12 8 13 49 69 58
Bethlehem Steel 13 12 8 47 55 41
Nashville 12 9 11 47 37 26
Ottawa 13 14 6 45 31 41
North Carolina 12 12 8 44 56 47
Charlotte 10 11 12 42 43 54
Tampa Bay 11 14 8 41 44 43
Penn 9 15 9 36 38 47
Atlanta 2 6 17 9 27 33 69
Richmond 6 23 4 22 28 77
Toronto II 4 24 4 16 40 75
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 20 7 6 66 69 37
Phoenix 19 7 6 63 61 32
Sacramento 18 7 8 62 46 32
Real Monarchs 18 12 3 57 54 47
Reno 15 7 11 56 53 37
Portland II 16 13 4 52 57 49
Swope Park Rangers 14 11 8 50 47 52
San Antonio 14 12 7 49 44 47
Saint Louis 13 9 10 49 43 38
OKC Energy 12 15 6 42 43 46
Fresno 9 12 12 39 44 37
Colorado Springs 11 17 5 38 34 37
LA Galaxy II 10 16 7 37 59 62
Rio Grande Valley 8 12 13 37 35 41
Las Vegas 7 18 7 28 45 71
Seattle II 5 21 6 21 34 68
Tulsa 3 17 12 21 35 72

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 3

Charlotte 2, Penn 2, tie

Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Advertisement

Real Monarchs 2, OKC Energy 1

LA Galaxy II 2, Seattle II 2, tie

Reno 2, Portland II 0

Sacramento 3, Swope Park Rangers 1

Friday, October 5

Louisville 3, Toronto II 1

Fresno 3, Colorado Springs 0

Saturday, October 6

Bethlehem Steel 1, Indy 1, tie

Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie

Nashville 3, Richmond 0

New York Red Bulls II 2, North Carolina 1

Charlotte 2, Tampa Bay 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, Tulsa 1

San Antonio 3, Las Vegas 1

Orange County 2, Seattle II 1

Reno 0, Phoenix 0, tie

Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Sunday, October 7

Atlanta 2 2, Charleston 1

Tuesday, October 9

New York Red Bulls II 3, Penn 1

North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 10

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Charleston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Reno, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 14

LA Galaxy II at Swope Park Rangers, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska