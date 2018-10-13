United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 3 7 76 69 31 Louisville 18 6 9 63 70 38 Pittsburgh 15 4 14 59 46 24 Charleston 13 6 14 53 45 34 Indy 13 10 10 49 45 41 New York Red Bulls II 12 8 13 49 69 58 Nashville 12 9 12 48 39 28 Bethlehem Steel 13 12 8 47 55 41 Ottawa 13 14 6 45 31 41 North Carolina 12 13 8 44 57 49 Charlotte 10 11 12 42 43 54 Tampa Bay 11 14 8 41 44 43 Penn 9 15 9 36 38 47 Atlanta 2 6 17 10 28 34 70 Richmond 6 23 4 22 28 77 Toronto II 4 24 5 17 42 77 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Orange County 20 7 6 66 69 37 Phoenix 19 8 6 63 63 37 Sacramento 18 7 8 62 46 32 Real Monarchs 18 12 3 57 54 47 Reno 15 7 11 56 53 37 Portland II 16 13 4 52 57 49 Saint Louis 14 9 10 52 44 38 Swope Park Rangers 14 11 8 50 47 52 San Antonio 14 12 7 49 44 47 OKC Energy 12 15 6 42 43 46 Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39 Fresno 9 12 12 39 44 37 LA Galaxy II 10 16 7 37 59 62 Rio Grande Valley 8 12 13 37 35 41 Las Vegas 8 18 7 31 50 73 Seattle II 5 21 7 22 36 70 Tulsa 3 18 12 21 35 73

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 10

Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Saint Louis 1, Tulsa 0

Advertisement

Colorado Springs 2, Seattle II 2, tie

Las Vegas 5, Phoenix 2

Saturday, October 13

Charleston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Reno, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 14

LA Galaxy II at Swope Park Rangers, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.