United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 3 7 76 69 31 Louisville 19 6 9 66 71 38 Pittsburgh 15 4 14 59 46 24 Charleston 14 6 14 56 47 34 Indy 13 11 10 49 45 42 New York Red Bulls II 12 8 13 49 69 58 Nashville 12 9 12 48 39 28 Bethlehem Steel 13 12 8 47 55 41 North Carolina 13 13 8 47 60 50 Ottawa 13 15 6 45 31 43 Charlotte 10 12 12 42 44 57 Tampa Bay 11 14 8 41 44 43 Penn 9 15 10 37 38 47 Atlanta 2 7 17 10 31 37 72 Richmond 6 24 4 22 30 80 Toronto II 4 24 6 18 42 77 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Orange County 20 7 6 66 69 37 Phoenix 19 8 6 63 63 37 Sacramento 18 7 8 62 46 32 Real Monarchs 18 12 3 57 54 47 Reno 15 7 11 56 53 37 Portland II 16 13 4 52 57 49 Saint Louis 14 9 10 52 44 38 Swope Park Rangers 14 11 8 50 47 52 San Antonio 14 12 7 49 44 47 OKC Energy 12 15 6 42 43 46 Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39 Fresno 9 12 12 39 44 37 LA Galaxy II 10 16 7 37 59 62 Rio Grande Valley 8 12 13 37 35 41 Las Vegas 8 18 7 31 50 73 Seattle II 5 21 7 22 36 70 Tulsa 3 18 12 21 35 73

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 10

Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Saint Louis 1, Tulsa 0

Colorado Springs 2, Seattle II 2, tie

Las Vegas 5, Phoenix 2

Saturday, October 13

Charleston 2, Ottawa 0

Atlanta 2 3, Richmond 2

Toronto II 0, Penn 0, tie

Louisville 1, Indy 0

North Carolina 3, Charlotte 1

Seattle II at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at Reno, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 14

LA Galaxy II at Swope Park Rangers, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

