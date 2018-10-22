Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United Soccer League

October 22, 2018 10:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 3 8 77 72 34
Louisville 19 6 9 66 71 38
Pittsburgh 15 5 14 59 47 26
Charleston 14 6 14 56 47 34
New York Red Bulls II 13 8 13 52 71 59
Bethlehem Steel 14 12 8 50 56 41
Indy 13 11 10 49 45 42
Nashville 12 9 13 49 42 31
North Carolina 13 13 8 47 60 50
Ottawa 13 15 6 45 31 43
Charlotte 10 12 12 42 44 57
Tampa Bay 11 15 8 41 44 44
Penn 9 15 10 37 38 47
Atlanta 2 7 17 10 31 37 72
Richmond 6 24 4 22 30 80
Toronto II 4 24 6 18 42 77
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 20 8 6 66 70 40
Sacramento 19 7 8 65 47 32
Phoenix 19 9 6 63 63 38
Real Monarchs 19 12 3 60 55 47
Reno 16 7 11 59 56 38
Portland II 17 13 4 55 58 49
Swope Park Rangers 15 11 8 53 52 53
Saint Louis 14 9 11 53 44 38
San Antonio 14 12 8 50 45 48
OKC Energy 12 15 7 43 43 46
Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39
Fresno 9 13 12 39 44 38
Rio Grande Valley 8 12 14 38 36 42
LA Galaxy II 10 17 7 37 60 67
Las Vegas 8 19 7 31 50 74
Seattle II 6 21 7 25 40 71
Tulsa 3 19 12 21 36 77

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, October 19

Phoenix 3, Portland II 0

Saturday, October 20

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Reno 1, Real Monarchs 0

Bethlehem Steel 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie

New York Red Bulls II 1, Charleston 0

Louisville 4, Indy 1

Orange County 4, Saint Louis 0

Swope Park Rangers 2, Sacramento 1

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Friday, October 26

Swope Park Rangers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 27

New York Red Bulls II at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Reno at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore