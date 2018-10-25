Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rally

NEW YORK (AP) — Strong results from major companies including Microsoft, Visa and Comcast are sending stocks higher on Wall Street.

Tesla soared after reporting its biggest-ever profit. Appliance maker Whirlpool also climbed.

The gains are a respite after three weeks of extremely volatile trading marked by steep losses.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.13 percent.

MORTGAGE RATES

US average mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.86 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly higher this week amid continued anxiety in financial markets as interest rates rise.

Home borrowing rates remain at their highest levels in more than seven years, with the key 30-year rate approaching 5 percent.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked up to an average 4.86 percent from 4.85 percent last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 4.29 percent this week from 4.26 percent last week.

PENDING HOME SALES

US pending home sales nudged upward in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pending home sales rose slightly in September, but contract signings are depressed from a year ago as affordability has become a greater challenge for would-be buyers.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index increased 0.5 percent last month to 104.6. But over the past year, this metric declined 1 percent.

Home buying has slowed as mortgage rates have jumped in the past year.

Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later.

DURABLE GOODS

US durable goods orders edged up modest 0.8 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods slowed significantly in September, while a key category that tracks business investment fell for a second straight month.

The Commerce Department says demand for durable goods edged up a slight 0.8 percent in September, a sharp slowdown from a 4.6 percent jump in August. The swing was heavily influenced by the volatile aircraft category, which fell 17.5 percent in September after having surged 63.7 percent August.

The category that serves as a proxy for business investment dipped 0.1 percent in September following a 0.2 percent fall in August. The recent weakness in investment orders has raised concerns about whether a growing trade war with China and stock market volatility were making businesses more cautious.

FORD-FOCUS RECALL

Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.3 million Focus compact cars in the U.S. because a fuel system problem can cause the engines to stall without warning.

The recall covers cars from 2012 through 2018 with 2-liter four-cylinder engines.

Ford says a valve can stick open, causing too much vacuum, and an engine control computer may not detect the problem. Excessive vacuum can cause engines to stall and the gas tank to deform.

The recall came after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration presented owner complaints to Ford.

Ford says owners should keep the gas tank at least half full until repairs are made. Dealers will reprogram the computer and replace the valve if needed starting Dec. 10.

Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

SEARS-SUPPLIERS

Sears suppliers haunted by ghost of Toys R Us

NEW YORK (AP) — Since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Sears has been trying to persuade suppliers to keep shipping it merchandise by touting the $300 million in financing it has secured so that its business can continue operating through the holidays. But a growing number of manufacturers who themselves got hurt or watched others get burned by Toys R Us’ quick demise are still nervous.

Many manufacturers have already been keeping Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears on a tight leash over the past few years as they watched its fortunes spiral downward.

But their reluctance to work with the retailer heading into the holiday shopping season is a major blow to its survival, which depends on a constant flow of merchandise.

TRUMP-AIRWAVES

Trump to develop national strategy on ‘5G’ wireless networks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is announcing plans to come up with a strategy for supporting the development of next-generation wireless networks known as “5G.”

The administration isn’t calling for any specific action other than reports from various agencies due in about six months, and the development of the strategy itself in about nine months. It released a presidential memo on the subject Thursday, days ahead of the highly contested midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Big wireless telecoms such as AT&T and Verizon are spending billions creating their own 5G networks which are designed to support far more high-speed mobile video than current networks support, a growing number of smart devices in the home and even self-driving cars over the coming years.

TRUMP-ENERGY COMMISSION

Ex-McConnell aide leads energy panel as chairman steps down

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to Senate Majority Leader McConnell is again leading the federal agency that oversees the nation’s power grid after the agency’s chairman stepped down for health reasons.

President Donald Trump tapped former Republican Senate staffer Neil Chatterjee to chair the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Chatterjee replaces lawyer Kevin McIntyre, who is stepping aside as chairman as he undergoes treatment for a brain tumor.

McIntyre, a Republican, will remain on the commission, which currently has two Republicans and two Democrats.

Trump has nominated Republican Bernard McNamee, head of the Energy Department’s Office of Policy, to fill the vacancy on the five-member panel. FERC oversees the power grid, interstate pipelines and other projects.

Chatterjee led FERC for four months last year before McIntyre became chairman in December.

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY SCANDAL

UK watchdog fines Facebook $644,000 over users’ data breach

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Information Commissioner has slapped Facebook with a fine of 500,000 pounds ($644,000) — the maximum possible — for its behavior in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The ICO’s investigation found that between 2007 and 2014, Facebook processed the personal information of users unfairly by giving app developers access to their information without informed consent.

The fine was the maximum allowed under the law at the time the breach occurred. Had the scandal taken place after new EU data protection rules went into effect, the amount would have been far higher.

Social media companies have come under pressure globally following allegations that political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica used data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to profile voters and help U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign .

GERMANY-GOOGLE

Google abandons Berlin campus plan after locals protest

BERLIN (AP) — Google is abandoning plans to establish a campus for tech startups in Berlin after protests from residents worried about gentrification.

Protesters had recently picketed the site with placards such as “Google go home.”

The internet giant confirmed reports Thursday it will sublet the former electrical substation to two charitable organizations.

Google has more than a dozen so-called campuses around the world. They are intended as hubs to bring together potential employees, startups and investors.

Google said it will continue to work with startups in Berlin, which has become a magnet for tech companies in Germany in recent years.

BELGIUM-FIGHTER PLANE

Belgium picks US F-35As fighter planes to replace aging F16s

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has picked the U.S. F-35A fighter plane to succeed its aging fleet of F16s, a decision criticized for its cost when a European alternative was also available.

The F-35A is produced by the U.S company Lockheed Martin and several NATO allies, including the neighboring Netherlands, have already picked the U.S. plane too, allowing for more cooperation and synergies across the alliance.

The estimated cost of the 34 planes is some 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion). Vice Premier Alexander De Croo said Thursday: “If you want security, you have to contribute to it.”

The Eurofighter, made by several EU countries, and France’s Rafale were among the other options for Belgium to pick from.

SPORTS BETTING

Bookmaker opens sports lounge in Devils hockey arena

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s rapidly growing sports betting market is extending its reach into a professional hockey arena, as it adds a seventh Atlantic City casino to the fold.

Bookmaker William Hill US says it is opening a sports lounge Thursday night at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the NHL’s New Jersey Devils play.

The viewing center will feature large video screens and constantly updated odds on sporting events in case customers with mobile betting apps on their phones want to bet.

It can’t accept in-person cash wagers; those are restricted to New Jersey casinos and racetracks.

The Tropicana became the seventh Atlantic City casino to take sports bets Thursday morning.

