FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares climb on strong US corporate earnings, data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets rose today as robust U.S. corporate earnings and encouraging data assuaged worries about softening global growth.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3. The Kospi in South Korea advanced 1.0 percent. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.2. Shares rose in Taiwan, Indonesia and Singapore. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street Tuesday, the S&P 500 index rallied 2.1 percent, its largest jump since March 26, to 2,809.92. But the index was still 4.1 percent lower than its record high in late September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.2 percent to 25,298.42, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.9 percent to 7,645.49. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 2.8 percent to 1,596.84.

TRUMP-FEDERAL RESERVE

Trump escalates his attack on Fed: ‘My biggest threat’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the Federal Reserve “my biggest threat” because he thinks it’s raising interest rates too quickly.

Trump says he doesn’t speak with Chairman Jerome Powell because of the Fed’s independence, but “I’m not happy with what he’s doing because it’s going too fast” in raising rates at a time when inflation has remained relatively low.

Asked about his decision to replace Janet Yellen with Powell, Trump said: “Can I be honest, I’m not blaming anybody. I put him there and maybe it’s right, maybe it’s wrong but I put him there.”

Trump made his comments Tuesday in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan. Critics have expressed concern that the president’s continued attacks on the Fed threaten its ability to operate free of political pressure.

SAUDI ARABIA-LOBBYING

Saudis have a $6 million lobbying payroll despite departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia is paying influential lobbyists, lawyers and public relations experts nearly $6 million a year to engage U.S. officials and promote the Middle East nation.

That’s the payroll even after three Washington firms cut ties with the kingdom following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Records filed with the U.S. Justice Department show those still in Saudi Arabia’s corner are Washington attorney Ted Olson and a lobbying firm headed by the former Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. The documents provide details of agreements with the country’s embassy and other arms of its government.

More defections are possible as pressure mounts on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi. He vanished while visiting the consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork he needed to get married.

EQUIFAX BREACH

Ex-Equifax manager gets home confinement for insider trading

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Equifax manager has been sentenced to serve eight months home confinement after pleading guilty to insider trading in the wake of the company’s massive data breach last year.

A federal judge also ordered Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu to forfeit the money gained through insider trading and to pay a $50,000 fine. Bonthu, who worked as a software product development manager for the credit-reporting agency, pleaded guilty in July.

Prosecutors say Bonthu used nonpublic information to determine that Equifax had been breached before any public announcement. Prosecutors say he then bought put options in Equifax stock before the breach was announced and made about $75,000 when he exercised those put options after the announcement.

Equifax shares plunged in value after the Atlanta-based company disclosed the breach on Sept. 7, 2017.

YOUTUBE-OUTAGE

YouTube goes down for more than an hour

YouTube’s video streaming service went out for more than an hour on Tuesday, apparently affecting locations around the world.

YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet at 9:41 p.m. EDT, noting that it affected YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV. The company said it was working on the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.

Reporters for the AP found that YouTube’s main service was working again around 10:50 p.m. EDT. Ten minutes later, YouTube tweeted again to note that service was restored, but offered no details.

In reply to a query from the AP, an unsigned message from Google’s press team stated, “We don’t have anything to add beyond the tweet.”

CANADA-MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

Canada now world’s largest legal marijuana marketplace

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is now the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early today in Newfoundland.

And there was more good news for pot aficionados: Hours before a handful of retail outlets opened in the country’s easternmost province a federal official told The Associated Press that Canada will pardon all those with convictions for possessing up to 30 grams of marijuana, the now-legal threshold.

A formal announcement is planned for later today.

Canada has had legal medical marijuana since 2001 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has spent two years working toward expanding that to include so-called recreational marijuana.

WILSON FOUNDATION-WATERFRONT PARKS

Wilson Foundation helping remake parks in Detroit, Buffalo

DETROIT (AP) — The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is helping remake waterfronts and improving recreational trail systems in two former Rust Belt cities that meant so much to the late former owner of pro football’s Buffalo Bills.

The Detroit-based philanthropy has announced investments of $50 million each for West Riverfront Park in Detroit and LaSalle Park in Buffalo, New York. Each is being renamed Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

Another $50 million each will go to support regional trails in southeastern Michigan and western New York.

The announcements today in both Detroit and Buffalo were on what would have been Wilson’s 100th birthday. Wilson died in 2014 at age 95 at his Grosse Pointe Shores home in suburban Detroit.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio, but his family moved to Detroit. Wilson took over his father’s insurance business, and in 1959 he founded the Bills and helped established the American Football League.

OBIT-BROTHEL OWNER

America’s most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — America’s most famous pimp partied for days with porn stars, political pals and others to celebrate his 72nd birthday, but the revelry ended when Dennis Hof was found dead in one of his Nevada brothels.

Hof, a Donald Trump-style Republican who won a GOP primary for a seat in the state Legislature this year, spent his last nights at celebrations that drew notables from politics and the sex industry — two worlds he managed to bridge.

His body was found Tuesday morning.

State elections officials say Hof’s name will remain on the November ballot, but signs will be posted at polling places notifying voters of his death.

If Hof wins, Republican officials will nominate another to fill the vacancy.

A Nevada sheriff says there’s no sign of foul play.

