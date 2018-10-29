FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street tumble

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock prices were mixed Monday after Wall Street extended its slide, fueling concern about the global market outlook.

On Wall street, stocks are back in the red for the year after another wave of selling that capped an unusually turbulent week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 1.7 percent to 2,658.69. It is on track for its worst month since February 2009. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.2 percent to 24,688.31. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite shed 2.1 percent to 7,167.21.

The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected annual rate of 3.5 percent in the July-September quarter as the strongest burst of consumer spending in nearly four years helped offset a sharp drag from trade.

Retail sales weakened in September, suggesting consumer spending might have fallen in the third quarter. Retail sales dipped 0.2 percent compared with the previous month.

Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook on Italy to negative from stable, saying its sees government polices weighing on growth prospects.

Benchmark U.S. crude inched up and remained above $67.50 per barrel.

The dollar edged down against the yen and gained against the euro.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for early this week:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department releases its September report on personal income and spending today.

On Tuesday, Standard & Poor’s releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for August and the Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October.

Also tomorrow, Aetna, Pfizer and Coca-Cola report quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook, however, reports earnings after the closing bell.

IBM-RED HAT

IBM buying North Carolina-based Red Hat in $34B deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — IBM says it will acquire North Carolina-based open-source software company Red Hat in a $34 billion stock deal.

The technology and consulting company announced Sunday it would buy all Red Hat shares at $190 apiece — 63 percent above Red Hat’s closing price Friday. The two companies said the deal is subject to Red Hat shareholder and regulatory approval and should be completed in the latter half of 2019.

IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty says the acquisition would make IBM the world’s No. 1 hybrid cloud provider — that’s when companies use a mix of on-site, private and third-party public cloud services.

The two companies said IBM intends to keep Red Hat’s headquarters in Raleigh, where Red Hat has more than 2,000 employees. Red Hat has over 12,000 workers worldwide.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Treasury chief says UK faces new strategy in no-deal Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief says the country would need a new economic strategy if it leaves the European Union without a deal.

Speaking the day before he delivers his budget in the House of Commons, Philip Hammond told Sky News the plan is based on the idea there will be a Brexit deal on Britain’s divorce from EU. If there isn’t one, he says Britain “would need to look at a different strategy and, frankly, we’d need to have a new budget that set out a different strategy for the future.”

Nonetheless, Hammond says he has built up a “reserve of borrowing power” to support the economy if necessary.

He told the BBC that a no-deal departure would force the British economy “to restructure itself over a period of time, and that will be a fairly major transition.”

JAPAN-INDIA

Japan, India leaders build ties amid trade, security worries

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and India are reaffirming their ties amid growing worries about trade and regional stability.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived Saturday, is meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a resort area near Mount Fuji on Sunday. Modi is also visiting a nearby plant of major Japanese robot maker Fanuc.

Relations with China are a major issue shared by Modi and Abe, as their cooperation may balance China’s growing regional influence and military assertiveness.

Modi has been urging countries in the region to unite against protectionism and cross-border tensions.

India and Japan are also set to hold the first joint military exercises involving ground forces next month.

Abe just returned from China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

NKOREA-ECONOMY

Economist: NKorea eying Swiss, Singaporean-style success

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A senior government economist has told The Associated Press that North Korea is exploring a grand plan to become a regional transportation hub, inspired in part by the successes of Singapore and Switzerland.

The economist said Pyongyang would also consider joining world financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund. But that could only happen if current member states abandon “hostile” policies toward the North.

Ri Ki Song, a senior researcher with the Economic Institute of the North’s Academy of Social Sciences, spoke with The Associated Press in Pyongyang last week. He said that although sanctions intended to get his country to abandon its nuclear and missile programs have intensified, the country’s economy is growing steadily.

He said the growth shows some sectors are becoming more efficient and self-reliant.

MERCEDES-INVESTIGATION

US probes Mercedes, says owners got recall notices too late

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging that is has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that a review shows Mercedes exceeded time limits for mailing letters to owners. The agency also says it has questions about the company’s process and cadence for making recall decisions and notifying the government about them.

Mercedes says in a statement issued Saturday that it makes every effort to ensure recall campaigns and customer notifications are done in a timely manner. The company says it will work closely with the government on the investigation.

GEORGIA PORT-AUTOS

Georgia to double capacity to move autos at Brunswick port

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority says the agency plans a big expansion that will double the Port of Brunswick’s capacity for handling automobile imports and exports.

Griff Lynch says the seaport in coastal Brunswick handled 630,000 units of cars, trucks and tractors in the 2018 fiscal year that ended June 30. He expects that number to increase significantly.

The expansion at the port’s terminal for processing autos and heavy machinery will grow its annual capacity in the coming years from more than 800,000 units to 1.5 million units.

Lynch said in a speech to Brunswick business leaders Thursday the port will add 60 dockside acres (242,811 sq. meters) next year that will add 8,250 spaces for auto storage and expand Brunswick’s rail capacity.

BOMB PLOT-TARGET STORES

Florida man sentenced for plot to bomb Target stores

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who plotted to blow up Target stores along the East Coast has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Authorities said Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala thought the explosions would cause the company’s stock to plunge, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares.

Court records show Barnett was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Ocala. The 50-year-old was convicted in July of attempted arson, possession of an unregistered firearm and making an unregistered firearm.

Barnett was arrested in February 2017 after he offered to pay another man $10,000 to place at least 10 “improvised explosive bombs” disguised in food-item packaging on store shelves from New York to Florida. The man instead gave the devices to federal agents.

Barnett also is a registered sex offender.

CHS EMPLOYEE FRAUD

CHS Inc. says staffer overstated profits by as much as $190M

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Global agribusiness CHS Inc. says it recently fired an employee for “intentional misconduct” that made the company appear more profitable than it was for years.

The Star Tribune reports the company told investors the news this week in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said the employee misvalued rail freight contracts and that led to CHS overstating its pretax profit by as much as $190 million during the past four fiscal years. That amount translates to about 12 percent of the company’s $1.6 billion pretax profit over that span.

CHS told investors financial statements for that time “should no longer be relied upon” and will have to be restated.

CHS is based in Inver Grover Heights, Minnesota, and is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives.

CHS became Minnesota’s fifth-largest business last year with revenue of nearly $32 billion.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Halloween’ carves up another $32 million to top box office

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis can’t be stopped. “Halloween” has topped the box office for the second straight weekend, carving up $32 million in ticket sales.

The top three films were all unchanged at the North American box office, as Hollywood left “Halloween” to dominate the pre-trick-or-treating weekend. The sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original last week notched the biggest opening ever for a film with a female lead over 55.

Bradley Cooper’s lauded “A Star Is Born” remains in second with $14 million in its fourth weekend. The film, starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, has grossed $148 million.

Sony’s superhero spinoff “Venom” also stuck in third with $10.8 million in its fourth weekend.

The lone new wide release, the submarine thriller “Hunter Killer,” was deep-sixed with $6.7 million.

MIXED APPLES

A few bad apples, but mostly good ones in New England’s crop

HIRAM, Maine (AP) — There have been a few bad apples, but New England’s crop of its signature fall fruit is only slightly behind last year’s.

The New England states don’t produce nearly the same volume of apples as Washington or New York, but apple season is a major tourism draw in the six-state region. The New England Apple Association says this year’s forecast of an average season appears to be mostly on target.

Parts of the region have struggled with drought, while others have been pummeled by excessive rain. The rodent population is also booming, leading to pest woes on some orchards. And some growers have struggled with apples that are smaller than normal.

But the apple association says the sheer size of the crop appears to be close to last year, with Maine and Massachusetts leading the way.

MALAYSIA-YACHT

Malaysia launches sale of superyacht linked to graft scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has launched a one-month auction for a luxury yacht bought with money stolen from the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.

The sale that began Monday came nearly three months after Indonesia returned the $250 million yacht, Equanimity, after seizing it off Bali in February in cooperation with the U.S. FBI. The U.S. Justice Department, one of several foreign agencies investigating a massive graft scandal at the 1MDB fund, had listed the yacht among the assets it could seize and sell to recover stolen funds.

Ong Chee Kwan, a lawyer for 1MDB, says the government has opened bids for the yacht following a lengthy court process. Once the auction ends Nov. 28, he said Monday the government could make a decision on the sale within a week.

OBIT-LEICESTER CHAIRMAN

Leicester City owner was a success in soccer and business

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the soccer club’s stadium, was known to fans as a smiling, benevolent man who gave away free beers and hot dogs on his birthday and brought the club its fairytale English Premier League title in 2016. He was 60.

The business world remembers Vichai as the retail entrepreneur who started with one shop and grew Thailand’s massive King Power duty-free chain.

The sight of his personal helicopter taking off from the middle of the field — to take Vichai to his English base near London in Berkshire — was a regular feature after Leicester’s home games. On Saturday evening, it turned into a horror scene when the chopper appeared to suddenly lose power, plummeting to the ground in a parking lot outside the empty stadium and bursting into flames.

