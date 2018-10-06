Update on the latest sports

MLB-ALDS-INDIANS-ASTROS

Game 2 in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros send Gerrit Cole to the mound Saturday for Game 2 of their AL Division Series against Cleveland. Cole will be making his fourth playoff start and first since 2015 with the Pirates. He is 15-5 with a 2.88 ERA and ranked second in the AL with 276 strikeouts this season, only trailing Houston’s Justin Verlander, who has 290.

Carlos Carrasco starts for the Indians. It will be his second career postseason start. Carrasco is 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA.

The Astros won Friday’s series opener 7-2 as the defending World Series champs hit four home runs. Cleveland starter Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who was coming off his first 20-win season, was tagged for three home runs in 4 2/3 innings. It was a repeat performance from last October’s ALDS, when he made two starts against the Yankees and left with a 12.79 ERA.

Astros leadoff man George Springer has a chance to tie the postseason record for most consecutive games with a home run. Springer connected for the fifth game in a row on Friday. Daniel Murphy set the big league mark by homering in six straight postseason games for the Mets in 2015.

MLB-ALDS-YANKEES-RED SOX

Game 2 in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — David Price pitches against Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees Saturday night as Boston tries to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series at Fenway Park.

Price is looking for his first playoff win as a starter, though he has two postseason wins in relief. The left-hander has a 4.90 ERA in 42 career appearances against the Yankees and has struggled badly against them since signing a $217 million, seven-year contract with the Red Sox before the 2016 season.

Tanaka pitched seven shutout innings in Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston last year.

Boston outlasted the Yankees 5-4 Friday night in Game 1, the first playoff matchup between the rivals since 2004.

The wild-card Yankees could be without center fielder Aaron Hicks, who left the series opener with tightness in his right hamstring Friday night and was replaced by Brett Gardner. Hicks tweaked the same hamstring in late September and missed three games before returning to the lineup.

NFL-BILLS-MOVES

Bills promote safety Marlowe to shore up banged-up secondary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted safety Dean Marlowe from their practice squad to shore up a banged-up secondary for their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo freed up room on its roster by releasing tight end Khari Lee on Saturday.

Marlowe’s addition comes with starting safety Micah Hyde and backup Rafael Bush listed questionable to play Sunday. Neither practiced this week, with Hyde dealing with a groin injury and Bush a shoulder injury.

PGA-SAFEWAY

Snedeker 3 up on Lefty, two others

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker has a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others heading into the third round of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open in Napa, California.

Playing alongside Hall of Famer Fred Couples, Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey Friday. Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson and Ryan Moore at 10 under.

F1-JAPANESE GP

Hamilton claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix, Vettel 8th

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Championship leader Lewis Hamilton has claimed the pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, leading a 1-2 finish for Mercedes and taking a step closer to securing his fifth Formula One title.

With rain threatening, Hamilton clocked a lap of 1 minute, 27.760 seconds to lead teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.299. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third.

Hamilton, who claimed the 80th pole of his career, will be bidding for his fifth Japanese Grand Prix victory.

With five races to go, Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel by 50 points in the standings. Race winners get 25 points.

