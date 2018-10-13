Update on the latest sports

MLB-NLCS

Game 2 underway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.

The Brewers lead the Dodgers 3-2 in the seventh inning.

Orlando Arcia and Travis Shaw have hit home runs for the Brewers.

Wade Miley started for the Brewers, who are trying for a franchise record-tying 13th straight win. He went 6 innings before being taken out for a reliever.

Hyun-jin Ryu started for the Dodgers but left in the fifth inning after giving up 2 runs. He was replaced by Ryan Madson.

Milwaukee leads the series 1-0.

MLB-ALCS

Verlander and Sale meet again

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the World Series champion Houston Astros face Red Sox lefty Chris Sale when they visit Fenway Park for Game 1 of the AL Championship Series.

Saturday night’s game will be a rematch of Game 1 of last year’s ALDS, when the Astros jumped on Sale for seven runs in five innings. The two All-Stars also both came out of the bullpen in the Game 4, when Boston was eliminated.

Verlander is 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA. He led the AL with 290 strikeouts and beat Cleveland in the ALDS last week. Sale is 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA. He started and relieved vs. the Yankees in the ALDS.

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 3 Ohio State holds off persistent Minnesota 30-14

UNDATED (AP) — Dwayne Haskins threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Ohio State held off persistent Minnesota to win 30-14 Saturday in a game where little went well for the Buckeyes beyond their passing game.

The Buckeyes needed a pair of Blake Haubiel second-half field goals and a late TD pass from Haskins to K.J. Hill to put away the Gophers. Hill also made the play of the game with a turn-around, one-hand grab that he turned into a touchdown in the second quarter. He had a career-high nine catches for 187 yards.

In other Top 25 games:

—Jordan Scarlett ran 48 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Florida rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt 37-27 Saturday in a game marred by a near brawl, with both head coaches yelling as each team spilled onto the field, drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The Gators’ leading tackler, Vosean Joseph, was ejected. That overshadowed the Gators scoring 24 straight points after Vanderbilt jumped out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

— Jarrett Guarantano passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and Tennessee snapped an 11-game SEC losing streak with a 30-24 victory against No. 21 Auburn. The Volunteers forced three turnovers from Auburn’s lackluster offense, intercepting Jarrett Stidham twice and getting a strip sack that resulted in touchdown by Alontae Taylor.

— Ian Book threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin with 5:43 remaining and No. 5 Notre Dame remained unbeaten, coming from behind and then holding off Pitt 19-14. The Fighting Irish are 7-0 for the first time since 2012, the year they went to the BCS title game, and this game against Pitt was reminiscent of that season’s victory in South Bend against the Panthers.

NFL-OBIT-TAYLOR

Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame fullback for Packers, dies at 83

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor of the Green Bay Packers has died at 83. The team says he died unexpectedly today at a hospital in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He won four NFL titles and scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Taylor spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by Green Bay in 1958 out of LSU.

NFL NEWS

Browns signing WR Breshad Perriman after rash of injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are signing free agent Breshad Perriman to address their shortage at wide receiver.

Perriman worked out for Cleveland on Saturday, a day after rookie Derrick Willies broke his collarbone during practice. Willies was going to be the Browns’ No. 3 receiver on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers because Rashard Higgins is out with a knee injury.

But with Higgins’ status unknown and Willies going on injured reserve, the team is signing Perriman, who was released before the season by Baltimore and spent time with Washington. Perriman was the No. 26 overall pick in 2015 but missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Perriman caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns in his second season.

In other NFL news:

— The Green Bay Packers say starting receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are questionable for their game Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Both wideouts have hamstring injuries. Without them, the Packers have had to rely more on rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in the receiving corps alongside top wideout Davante Adams.

—San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers because of shoulder and ankle injuries. Breida was limited in practice and will be a game-time decision at Green Bay. He is sixth in the league in rushing with 369 yards.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Eakin scores, Fluery shutout in Vegas’ 1-0 win vs Flyers

UNDATED (AP) — Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 left in the game and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Eakin ended the scoreless tie with a sensational sequence for the winner. He made a dive for the puck to keep it away from Flyers center Sean Couturier in Philly’s end of the ice. Ryan Carpenter snared the puck and passed it back to Eakin, who fired it from the circle past Brian Elliott for the winner.

Elliott was pulled to give the Flyers the man-advantage and they still couldn’t solve Fleury. Fleury earned his first shutout and second win of the season for the Western Conference champions.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Edmonton captain Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added an assist, lifting the Oilers past New York 2-1 for their first win of the season. McDavid scored his second of the season at 6:23 of the third period, redirecting the puck past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with Rangers forward Vladislav Namesnikov in the penalty box for holding. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had assists. Former Ranger Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

— Chris Wideman got his first two goals in nearly a year, Craig Anderson made 36 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1. Wideman tore a hamstring last November and missed the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had been without a point in his first four games this season. Chris Tierney, Mark Stone and Colin White also scored for the Senators, and Matt Duchene, Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each had two assists.

— David Pastrnak scored three times, giving him 101 goals in his career, and Patrice Bergeron had three assists as the Boston Bruins kept Detroit winless with an 8-2 victory over the Red Wings. It was the second career hat trick for Pastrnak, who has scored seven times in five games this season. Jake DeBrusk scored twice and David Krejci had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who also got goals from Charlie McAvoy, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly. Tuukka Rask had 32 saves.

NHL NEWS

Watson’s girlfriend takes blame for causing suspension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Watson’s girlfriend is taking blame for the incident that led the NHL to suspend the Nashville Predators’ forward for 27 games, a punishment reduced to 18 games by an arbitrator on appeal. Jenn Guardino issued a statement saying the incident on June 16 ‘was not an act of domestic violence’ because she was intoxicated and that Watson has never and would never hit her. She says she has struggled with alcoholism for years and is currently in Alcoholics Anonymous.

NBA-NEWS

Knicks waive Joakim Noah after just 2 seasons

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived Joakim Noah, ending his disappointing stint after just two seasons.

Noah appeared in just 53 games after signing a $72 million, four-year contract in 2016. The Knicks had hoped to trade him but no deal materialized, so they put the center on waivers Saturday.

Noah hadn’t been with the team since clashing with former coach Jeff Hornacek last season.

The former Chicago Bulls center averaged 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds with New York.

In other NBA news:

—The New Orleans Pelicans have waived guard Jarrett Jack and forward Garlon Green. Jack has played 13 years in the NBA, including two stints with New Orleans. Jack has averaged nearly 11 points per game throughout a career that has included stints in Portland, Indiana, Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New York. He averaged a career-best 15.6 points in the 2011-12 season with New Orleans. Green signed with New Orleans in July after playing on the Pelicans’ summer league team in Las Vegas. He averaged four points and 1.5 rebounds in four preseason games.

—The Atlanta Hawks have waived three players as they move toward setting their roster for the regular season. Forward Thomas Robinson and guards R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson were let go by the rebuilding team. Robinson and Hunter were former first-round picks who signed with the Hawks in an effort to jump-start their struggling pro careers. Hunter played collegiately in Atlanta and is the son of Georgia State coach Ron Hunter.

PGA-PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Bernhard Langer, Gene Sauers share lead in SAS Championship

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Bernhard Langer birdied three of the final four holes Saturday for a 5-under 67 and a share of the SAS Championship lead with Gene Sauers.

A day after nearly shooting his age with a 62 to match Sauers and Tom Lehman for the first-round lead, the 61-year-old Langer kept pace with Sauers at 15-under 129.

Langer had six birdies and a bogey at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael. Sauers birdied two of the last three holes.

Lehman had a 70 to drop three strokes behind his playing partners in the final event for the top 72 PGA Tour Champions players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Jerry Kelly was 11 under after a 67.

NASCAR-Talladega Qualifying

Kurt Busch leads Stewart-Haas Racing sweep at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kurt Busch led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep to put all four of the company cars up front at Talladega Superspeedway. Busch turned a lap at 195.804 mph to qualify in the top spot for Sunday’s race. He edged teammate Clint Bowyer, who qualified second, ahead of Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola as the Ford horsepower built by Doug Yates’ engine shop proved superior in qualifying. It is Busch’s first career pole at either Daytona or Talladega, the two biggest and fastest tracks in NASCAR.

