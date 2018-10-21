Update on the latest sports

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: Clemson back to 2; App State ranked for 1st time

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson is back at No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind top-ranked Alabama, moving up to where it started, after a convincing victory and Ohio State’s first loss of the season.

Alabama is a unanimous No. 1, with all 61 first-place votes, for the first time this season.

The Tigers trailed only Alabama in the preseason rankings, but a couple of close wins in September — combined with seemingly impressive performances by other highly ranked teams — dragged Clemson to as low as No. 4.

Coming off a lopsided win against North Carolina State, Clemson rose a spot this week. Notre Dame is No. 3 and LSU is No. 4, setting the stage for a top-five matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 3. Both have an open date this week.

Michigan is No. 5 and Ohio State dropped to No. 11 after being upset by Purdue.

No. 25 Appalachian (ap-ah-LA’-chihn) State is ranked in the AP poll for the first time in school history.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Chargers edge Titans in London

UNDATED (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 306 yards with two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Chargers held on for the 20-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday in London.

The Titans nearly pulled off a last-minute victory, but failed twice on a go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt with 31 seconds remaining.

The Chargers improved to 5-2, winning their fourth consecutive game despite the absence of their starting running back Melvin Gordon, who was out with a hamstring injury.

Marcus Mariota completed 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown for the 3-4 Titans.

MLB-NEWS

Brad Ausmus named new manager of Los Angeles Angels

UNDATED (AP) — Brad Ausmus has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ manager.

General manager Billy Eppler on Sunday announced the hiring of Ausmus, who served as his special assistant last season. Contract terms were not released.

Ausmus replaces Mike Scioscia (SOH’-shuh), who left the club earlier this month after 19 seasons in charge. Scioscia is the winningest manager in franchise history.

Ausmus is a former big league catcher who spent four seasons as the Detroit Tigers’ manager from 2014-17. The Tigers won the AL Central in his first season but went just 314-332 in his tenure.

The big-budget Angels have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since 2009. They are coming off three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1992-94.

In other baseball moves:

— David Bell has been hired as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, tasked with helping turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and last-place finish in the NL Central. The Reds said Sunday he has been given a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022. The Cincinnati native is to be introduced at a news conference Monday. Cincinnati fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, and Jim Riggleman was interim manager for the rest of the season.

NASCAR-KANSAS

Logano on the pole as elimination race at Kansas begins

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Joey Logano is on the pole and a bunch of other championship contenders are under pressure when NASCAR drops the green flag for the Cup Series playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

The race Sunday is the last before the field of contenders is trimmed from 12 to eight. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola have won the past two weeks to assure their spots in the next round.

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are in good shape on points, while Logano and Kurt Busch could use a good finish at Kansas. Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. are the last two above the cutoff line, and Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney are the first two outside.

Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman face must-win situations if they want to advance.

LPGA SHANGHAI

Kang finishes strong to win LPGA Shanghai by 2 strokes

SHANGHAI (AP) — Danielle Kang shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the LPGA Shanghai by two strokes for her second career title.

Kang, who started the final round one stroke off the lead, offset a lone bogey on the par-5 fourth hole with four birdies after the turn to finish at 13-under 275 and hold off a late charge by Lydia Ko, who had the day’s lowest score of 66.

Ko, who had seven birdies and a lone bogey, tied for second at 11 under with a group of seven players that included Brittany Altomare, Ariya Jutanugarn (ahr-EE’-uh juh-TAN’-uh-garn) and overnight co-leader Sei Young Kim (72).

Carlota Ciganda, who also held a share of the lead after the third round, shot a 73 to fall into a tie for ninth with Bronte Law and local favorite Lu Liu.

