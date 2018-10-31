Update on the latest sports

MLB-GIANTS-McCOVEY

Giants legend Willie McCovey dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One of the most popular players in San Francisco Giants history has died.

The team has announced that Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80.

McCovey belted 521 home runs and drove in 1,555 runs in a 22-year career spent primarily with the Giants from 1959-80. He was the National League MVP in 1969 after topping the circuit with 45 home runs, 126 RBIs, a .453 on-base percentage and a .656 slugging average.

McCovey was the 1959 NL Rookie of the Year despite appearing in just 52 games that season. He took Giants fans by storm by going 4-for-4 with two triples in his first game and hitting .354 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs that year.

The first baseman/outfielder also played for the Padres and Athletics.

The Giants said the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” He had been getting around in a wheelchair in recent years because he could no longer rely on his once-dependable legs, yet was still regularly seen at the ballpark in his private suite.

McCovey’s prodigious shots to right field were a longtime staple at Candlestick Park. When the Giants moved to their current ballpark, the water beyond the right-field wall was dubbed “McCovey Cove.”

MLB NEWS

Price staying with Bosox

UNDATED (AP) — It was a perfect day for Boston Red Sox fans, and it began with David Price announcing that he is staying put.

The World Series star said he is declining a contract option that would have allowed him to become a free agent. Price will earn $127 million over the next four years under the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with Boston before the 2016 season. He has gone 31-19 with a 3.74 ERA in three seasons with the Red Sox.

Price was outstanding during the Fall Classic, winning each of his starts and compiling a 1.98 ERA over 13 2/3 innings.

Price made the announcement before the Red Sox began their parade through Boston following their World Series win over the Dodgers.

Confetti cannons boomed and huge crowds of fans cheered wildly as duck boats ferried the team on a trek through the city marking the team’s fourth World Series championship in the past 15 years.

In other MLB news:

— The Dodgers and ace lefty Clayton Kershaw have agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision by 40 hours until 1 p.m. PDT Friday. Kershaw can opt out of the last two years and $65 million of his contract to become a free agent for the first time in an 11-year big league career spent entirely with the Dodgers. He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season.

— The Yankees have declined their $12.5 million option on outfielder Brett Gardner, but he’s staying put after accepting a one-year, $7.5 million package. The 35-year-old Gardner hit .236 with 12 homers, 45 RBIs and 95 runs last season, losing playing time following the acquisition of Andrew McCutchen in August.

— Royals reliever Wily (WIH’-lee peh-RAHL’-tah) has agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract, ensuring one of the few bright spots in the team’s shaky bullpen will be back next season.

— Two people familiar with the deal tell the AP that Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal has agreed in principle to a contract for 2019. The former Cardinals closer missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

— The Cubs have exercised their $10.5 million option for the 2019 season on pitcher Jose Quintana, who 13-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 32 starts this season.

— Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has OK’d a one-year, $3 million contract for next season.

— The Blue Jays have exercised their $8 million option on first baseman Justin Smoak and declined their option on infielder Yangervis Solarte (yahn-HEHR’-vihs soh-LAHR’-tay).

— Brian McCann will be available in free agency after the Astros declined their $15 million club option on the catch.

— The Pirates have declined their 2019 options on second baseman Josh Harrison and third baseman Jung Ho Kang (gahng).

— Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson is leaving the team.

— Longtime player and coach Bill Fischer died Tuesday at 88, according to the Royals. Fischer spent more than seven decades in a pro baseball career interrupted by a stint in the Marines.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MARYLAND-DURKIN

Durkin done

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has done an about-face.

Head football coach D.J. Durkin has been fired, one day after being reinstated by the state’s board of regents. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is expected to resume the role of interim coach after leading the Terrapins to a 5-3 record so far this season.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11 while the board awaited results of a report on the culture of the program. Durkin and the training staff came under fire after a player died two weeks after suffering from heat stroke following a spring practice.

After receiving that report, the board decided to bring him back, saying he was “unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department.” But Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was among numerous local politicians who criticized the board’s decision.

NFL-NEWS

Tannehill still sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will continue to play without their No. 1 quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) will make his fourth consecutive start. Tannehill was limited in practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins are 4-4 this season, 1-2 with Osweiler under center.

In other NFL news:

— The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury. Rowe sat out Monday’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games.

— Buffalo has filled a gaping hole at quarterback by signing Matt Barkley to join Nathan Peterman on the depth chart. Bills rookie starter Josh Allen will miss his third game with a sprained right elbow, and the status of veteran backup Derek Anderson is uncertain after he suffered a concussion against the Patriots Monday night.

— Bears coach Matt Nagy says right guard Kyle Long is week to week with a foot injury that could prompt the team to place him on injured reserve. Long suffered a tendon injury in his right foot during the closing minutes of Sunday’s win over the Jets.

— The Jaguars have signed free-agent quarterback Landry Jones, although they expect Blake Bortles to start their next game Nov. 11 at Indianapolis. Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last weekend.

— Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Jack Patera has died at 85, according to the team. Patera was the Seahawks first head coach in 1976 and led the team to a 35-59 record in parts of seven seasons, including back-to-back 9-7 campaigns in 1978-79. Before that, he was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings following a seven-year playing.

T25-COLLEGE BASKETBALL NEWS

Virginia Tech suspends Clarke

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has suspended guard Chris Clarke indefinitely.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior has averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his career and is the most versatile player on the 15th-ranked Hokies.

The team gave no reason for the punishment.

NHL NEWS

Predators activate Rinne

UNDATED (AP) — The Nashville Predators have activated Vezina Trophy winning-goaltender Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nay) from injured reserve and reassigned netminder Troy Grosenick to their AHL affiliate in Milwaukee.

The reigning Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy winner has compiled a 2.11 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in five games this season.

In other NHL news:

— Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely following surgery on a torn meniscus. Quick has appeared in just four games this season for the Kings, going 0-3-1 with a 4.55 goals-against average. He has allowed 14 goals in three games since missing five contests with a lower body injury.

