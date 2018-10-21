Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USC freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels in concussion protocol

October 21, 2018 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels will be unavailable at the start of the Trojans’ upcoming practice week while he recovers from a likely concussion.

USC coach Clay Helton also announced Sunday night that backup quarterback Matt Fink broke three ribs in the Trojans’ loss at Utah.

With Daniels in the concussion protocol, Jack Sears will prepare to start for the Trojans (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) against Arizona State at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Daniels went 6 of 16 for 89 yards in Salt Lake City before leaving late in the third quarter with a probable concussion. Fink relieved him, but the sophomore was hurt in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Trojans are among four teams with two conference losses atop the Pac-12 South.

___

More AP college football: www.apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born