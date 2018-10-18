Listen Live Sports

Utah school sued after alleged football team sex assault

October 18, 2018
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah mother is accusing school officials of brushing aside an alleged sexual assault of her son by his football teammates as “boys being boys” and hazing that went too far.

The woman said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that her 14-year-old son was pinned down by two teammates while a third rubbed his genitals on her son’s face on Sept. 17 in the small Utah city of Gunnison as several other players watched and laughed.

The three boys were criminally charged earlier this month by prosecutors.

South Sanpete County Public Schools Superintendent Kent Larsen didn’t immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the mother because doing so could identify her son and the AP typically does not identify alleged sex abuse victims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

