The Associated Press
 
Vanderbilt back Ke’Shawn Vaughn out against No. 14 Kentucky

October 20, 2018 7:39 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vanderbilt says junior running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn did not make the trip to Kentucky and is out for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup against the No. 14 Wildcats.

Vaughn, whose 70.7 yards per game rushing average ranks eighth in the SEC, was hurt in last week’s loss against Florida. Commodores coach Derek Mason had expressed hope this week of having the team’s rushing leader available for Kentucky (5-1, 3-1) but Vanderbilt’s football communications staff confirmed before the game that Vaughn did not travel to the contest. The Tennessean of Nashville first reported that Vaughan was not medically cleared to play and would miss the game.

Vaughn averages 6.9 yards per carry despite having only 72 rushes this season for Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3), which ranks last offensively in the SEC and 89th nationally at 151.6 yards per game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

