Vandy’s Horrocks to miss start of season for health reasons

October 17, 2018 1:27 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt center Bree Horrocks will miss the start of the upcoming season because of what the school describes as health matters related to blood clots.

Commodores coach Stephanie White revealed Horrocks’ situation Wednesday in a school release. White said that “we hope to welcome her back healthy at some point this season” but didn’t offer a potential timetable for the 6-foot-5 graduate student’s return.

Horrocks said that “it’s important for me to be cautious in this circumstance and I’m thankful to be part of a program that understands.”

Horrocks averaged 1.5 points and 0.5 rebounds last season. She arrived at Vanderbilt as a graduate transfer last year after beginning her college career at Purdue.

