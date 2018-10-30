Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood signs with Dolphins

October 30, 2018 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who are seeking to upgrade a poor run defense.

The Dolphins made the move Tuesday.

A 10-year veteran, Hood was released two weeks ago by the Washington Redskins. He started 27 games for them at end and tackle in 2016-17.

Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress