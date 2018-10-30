Veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood signs with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who are seeking to upgrade a poor run defense.

The Dolphins made the move Tuesday.

A 10-year veteran, Hood was released two weeks ago by the Washington Redskins. He started 27 games for them at end and tackle in 2016-17.

Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.

The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.

