Vikes CB Rhodes among 6 starters out; Saints CB Apple starts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have six injured starters out against New Orleans: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot).

Rhodes, Barr and Compton were hurt in the previous game. Cook is inactive for the fifth time in six games. Reiff and Sendejo are out for the third straight game. Nose tackle Linval Joseph returned to the lineup Sunday night after missing the previous game with ankle, elbow and knee injuries.

For the Saints, cornerback Eli Apple makes his debut in place of Ken Crawley, who is not injured. Crawley started five of the first six games. Apple was acquired earlier this week in a trade with the New York Giants.

