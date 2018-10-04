Vikings-Eagles Capsule Preview

MINNESOTA (1-2-1) vs. PHILADELPHIA (2-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 1-3, Philadelphia 1-3

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 14-13

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Vikings 38-7 in NFC championship game, Jan. 21, 2018

LAST WEEK — Vikings lost to Rams 38-31; Eagles lost to Titans 26-23, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 14, Eagles No. 12

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (32), PASS (5).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (13), PASS (23).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (11), PASS (17).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (1), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rematch of NFC championship game featuring different QBs for both teams. Kirk Cousins replaces Case Keenum for Vikings. Carson Wentz replaces Nick Foles for Eagles. … Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was Eagles quarterbacks coach last season. … Eagles have won seven of last nine meetings. … Cousins has 1,329 yards passing, 12 TDs, three INTs in four games in Philly while with Washington. … RB Dalvin Cook leads Vikings with only 98 yards rushing and has been in and out of lineup. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen aims to become only third player to start season with 100 yards receiving in five straight games. … Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter has sacks in four straight games. … Vikings S Harrison Smith has 14 tackles and fumble recovery in last two meetings with Philly. … Eagles are 17-3 at home since 2016, including playoffs. … Wentz is 13-2 at home, including nine straight wins. … Eagles rank first in run defense after finishing first last season. … Philly leads NFL in time of possession (34:12). … Eagles TE Zach Ertz’s 31 catches are first at his position. … Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery had first 100-yard receiving game last week since Dec. 13, 2015 with Chicago vs. Washington. Fantasy tip: Ertz has 15 catches for 185 yards in two games since Wentz returned.

