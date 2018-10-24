Villanova Preview Capsule

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova

Last season: 36-4, won third national championship in school history.

Nickname: Wildcats

Coach: Jay Wright

Conference: Big East

Who’s gone: Point guard Jalen Brunson, F Omari Spellman, F Mikal Bridges, G Donte DiVincenzo are all in the NBA.

Who’s back: Guard Phil Booth, the last major link to the 2016 title team, returns for a fifth season. He averaged 10 points and made 10 starts for the Big East Tournament title team. He’s going to be counted on to lead a team that will try and develop four sophomores into stars. Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, Dylan Painter and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree all need to emerge into solid rotation players for the Wildcats to have a shot at a repeat.

Who’s new: Freshman Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star recruit, is expected to follow Brunson as Villanova’s next great point guard and graduate transfer Joe Cremo is expected to provide needed depth after he scored 1,469 points in three years at Albany.

The Skinny: The Wildcats are ranked ninth in The AP Top 25 and should again contend to win the Big East. The Wildcats are reloading after losing four stars to the NBA. But an elite program like Villanova just replaces talent with talent and the Wildcats are expected to keep rolling deep into March.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have Villanova as a 10-1 shot to win the NCAA Tournament. But no team has been able to repeat since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

