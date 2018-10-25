Listen Live Sports

Vols OL Smith out indefinitely due to blood clots in lungs

October 25, 2018 3:53 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Trey Smith is out indefinitely after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, a recurrence of an issue that also caused him to miss spring practice.

Smith originally was diagnosed in February with blood clots in his lungs. He received a six-month course of anticoagulants, a form of blood thinners, and was cleared to play this season .

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says doctors discovered clots on his lungs again Wednesday. Pruitt said Thursday that Smith is expected to make a full recovery.

Smith had started each of Tennessee’s first seven games at left tackle this season. As a true freshman last year, Smith earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors.

Tennessee (3-4, 1-3 SEC) visits South Carolina (3-3, 2-3) on Saturday.

