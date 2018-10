VTB Kremlin Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Olympic Stadium Moscow Purse: Men, $856,445 (WT250); Women, $932,866 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Filip Krajinovic (4), Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Women Semifinals

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Anastasija Sevastova (5), Latvia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina (6), Russia, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Men Semifinals

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Andreas Mies, Germany, and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.

Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (3), Austria, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, walkover.

Women Championships

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

