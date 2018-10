By The Associated Press

Saturday At Olympic Stadium Moscow Purse: Men, $856,445 (WT250); Women, $932,866 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Men Semifinals

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women Championship

Daria Kasatkina (6), Russia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

