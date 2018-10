VTB Kremlin Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Olympic Stadium Moscow Purse: Men, $856,445 (WT250); Women, $932,866 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Men First Round

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Evgeny Karlovskiy, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women First Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Advertisement

Anett Kontaveit (8), Estonia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova (5), Latvia, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.

Daria Kasatkina (6), Russia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Doubles Men First Round

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Mirza Basic and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-3.

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Evgeny Donskoy and Ivan Gakhov, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Nicholas Monroe (4), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Women First Round

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.