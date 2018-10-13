Listen Live Sports

Waller runs for 2 TDs, Alcorn State tops Alabama A&M 35-26

October 13, 2018
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — De’Shawn Waller ran for two touchdowns, Noah Johnson had a school-record 92-yard rushing score and a touchdown pass, and Alcorn State scored 22 third-quarter points to beat Alabama A&M 35-26 on Saturday.

Johnson’s long run, on fourth-and-19, put the Braves up 10-3, and broke De’Lance Turner’s school-record 88-yard run set last season. It came just a play after Johnson’s 70-yard TD run was called back because of a holding penalty.

The Bulldogs tied it on Aqeel Glass’ 1-yard pass to Kendric Johnson before the Braves pulled away.

Waller scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run and Theron Bonds recovered a blocked a punt in the end zone for a safety. Johnson, 16 of 27 for 160 yards passing, hit Dayall Harris on a 29-yard scoring pass and Waller scored on another 1-yard run for a 32-18 lead.

Johnson gained 154 yards on 15 carries and Waller had 133 yards on 21 tries for the Braves (5-2, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Glass was 20 of 35 for 203 yards passing for the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2), including a 19-yard TD pass to Brian Jenkins Jr. Backup Dylan Smith threw a 37-yard TD pass to Terrell Gardner.

