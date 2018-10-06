Listen Live Sports

Warfield runs for 3 TDs, Dayton beats Valparaiso 53-20

October 6, 2018 4:24 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Richie Warfield ran for three touchdowns and Dayton kept Valparaiso winless with a 53-20 victory on Saturday.

Warfield had 41 yards rushing on eight carries for the Flyers (3-3, 2-1 Pioneer League). Jack Cook threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Skibinski ran for a 9-yard score following Dante Stefanini’s interception of Chris Duncan two plays into Valparaiso’s first drive. The Flyers followed that with two more touchdowns early in the second quarter on a 34-yard pass to Tucker Yinger and a 51-yard punt return by Kyle Butz and Dayton led 28-7 with 12:19 to play in the half.

Joseph Bruni kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3:27 left in the second quarter and Cook threw a 60-yard scoring strike to Butz and the Flyers had a 37-13 advantage at halftime.

Duncan threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders (0-5, 0-2). Kyle Cartales ran for 116 yards and a score.

