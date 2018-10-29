Warriors-Bulls, Box

GOLDEN STATE (149)

Durant 5-9 3-3 14, Green 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 7-9 7-7 23, Thompson 18-29 2-2 52, McKinnie 7-15 1-4 19, Looney 3-5 1-2 7, Bell 1-2 1-3 3, Jerebko 4-4 0-0 10, Cook 6-12 3-3 16, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 53-96 19-26 149.

CHICAGO (124)

Holiday 3-9 0-0 9, Hutchison 0-2 3-4 3, Carter Jr. 7-13 4-5 18, Payne 5-9 4-4 15, LaVine 8-17 3-4 21, Parker 7-15 1-5 15, Felicio 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 1-5 0-0 3, Blakeney 7-12 3-4 21, Harrison 5-8 3-8 13. Totals 46-95 21-34 124.

Golden State 44 48 33 24—149 Chicago 28 22 39 35—124

3-Point Goals_Golden State 24-45 (Thompson 14-24, McKinnie 4-6, Jerebko 2-2, Curry 2-4, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-4, Green 0-1), Chicago 11-35 (Blakeney 4-6, Holiday 3-7, LaVine 2-6, Payne 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-5, Hutchison 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-2, Harrison 0-2, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (McKinnie 10), Chicago 43 (Parker 9). Assists_Golden State 34 (Green 11), Chicago 25 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 29, Chicago 19. A_21,076 (20,917).

