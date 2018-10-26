Warriors-Knicks, Box

GOLDEN STATE (128)

Durant 17-24 2-2 41, Green 7-8 2-2 18, Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Thompson 6-18 0-0 12, Curry 10-18 3-3 29, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 7, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 3-7 0-0 8, Looney 3-3 3-3 9, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 51-87 10-12 128.

NEW YORK (100)

Dotson 5-12 0-0 12, Vonleh 2-4 2-2 7, Robinson 3-5 1-2 7, Ntilikina 6-11 2-2 17, Hardaway Jr. 9-21 2-3 24, Hezonja 3-9 0-0 6, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 4-9 0-0 8, Burke 5-12 2-3 15, Trier 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-90 9-12 100.

Golden State 25 28 28 47—128 New York 25 28 31 16—100

3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-33 (Curry 6-11, Durant 5-9, Green 2-3, Jerebko 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Cook 0-1, Thompson 0-4), New York 13-39 (Hardaway Jr. 4-12, Burke 3-7, Ntilikina 3-7, Dotson 2-6, Vonleh 1-1, Thomas 0-2, Hezonja 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 39 (Durant 9), New York 40 (Kanter 13). Assists_Golden State 26 (Green 6), New York 17 (Hardaway Jr., Vonleh 4). Total Fouls_Golden State 16, New York 18. Technicals_Cousins, Robinson. A_19,812 (19,812).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.