Warriors-Lakers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (113)

Durant 8-14 1-2 18, Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 3-3 1-3 7, Curry 6-11 9-9 23, Thompson 8-18 0-0 20, McKinnie 5-8 0-2 10, Derrickson 0-2 1-2 1, Looney 2-6 2-4 6, Jerebko 1-4 0-0 3, Ulis 1-4 1-2 3, Cook 3-7 1-4 8, Livingston 1-3 2-4 4, Evans 1-5 2-4 4, Iguodala 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 42-96 20-36 113.

L.A. LAKERS (123)

Ingram 5-13 15-17 26, James 5-8 4-5 15, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Rondo 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 6-14 5-5 20, Beasley 0-3 2-2 2, Wear 2-3 0-0 4, Kuzma 7-16 6-9 22, Mykhailiuk 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Ball 3-5 1-2 7, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Stephenson 5-11 2-2 12. Totals 39-90 38-46 123.

Golden State 34 23 35 21—113 L.A. Lakers 31 30 40 22—123

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-23 (Thompson 4-9, Curry 2-3, Durant 1-1, Jerebko 1-2, Cook 1-3, Evans 0-1, Looney 0-1, Ulis 0-1, McKinnie 0-2), L.A. Lakers 7-23 (Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Kuzma 2-6, James 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Ball 0-1, Hart 0-2, Stephenson 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Fouled Out_Durant. Rebounds_Golden State 56 (Durant 12), L.A. Lakers 45 (James 10). Assists_Golden State 23 (Curry 5), L.A. Lakers 28 (Rondo 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 38, L.A. Lakers 27. Technicals_Livingston, Durant, Looney, Stephenson, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_1,763 (18,000).

