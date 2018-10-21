Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Nuggets, Box

October 21, 2018 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (98)

Durant 7-19 6-7 20, Green 1-4 2-4 4, Jones 4-5 0-2 8, Curry 10-23 4-4 30, Thompson 7-16 0-0 15, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 2-2 2, Jerebko 1-3 3-3 5, Looney 4-4 2-2 10, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 36-79 19-24 98.

DENVER (100)

Craig 2-5 0-0 5, Millsap 1-7 3-8 5, Jokic 7-14 9-12 23, Murray 0-9 3-4 3, Harris 11-20 4-7 28, Hernangomez 3-5 0-0 8, Plumlee 4-6 3-5 11, Lyles 2-8 2-4 6, Morris 4-10 0-2 9, Beasley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-86 24-42 100.

Golden State 25 24 21 28— 98
Denver 17 30 33 20—100

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-29 (Curry 6-16, Thompson 1-6, Jerebko 0-1, Green 0-1, Cook 0-1, Durant 0-4), Denver 6-32 (Hernangomez 2-3, Harris 2-9, Morris 1-3, Craig 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-5, Lyles 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 40 (Durant 11), Denver 47 (Jokic 11). Assists_Golden State 22 (Durant 7), Denver 21 (Jokic 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 29, Denver 22. Technicals_Durant. A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born