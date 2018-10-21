Warriors-Nuggets, Box

GOLDEN STATE (98)

Durant 7-19 6-7 20, Green 1-4 2-4 4, Jones 4-5 0-2 8, Curry 10-23 4-4 30, Thompson 7-16 0-0 15, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 2-2 2, Jerebko 1-3 3-3 5, Looney 4-4 2-2 10, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 36-79 19-24 98.

DENVER (100)

Craig 2-5 0-0 5, Millsap 1-7 3-8 5, Jokic 7-14 9-12 23, Murray 0-9 3-4 3, Harris 11-20 4-7 28, Hernangomez 3-5 0-0 8, Plumlee 4-6 3-5 11, Lyles 2-8 2-4 6, Morris 4-10 0-2 9, Beasley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-86 24-42 100.

Golden State 25 24 21 28— 98 Denver 17 30 33 20—100

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-29 (Curry 6-16, Thompson 1-6, Jerebko 0-1, Green 0-1, Cook 0-1, Durant 0-4), Denver 6-32 (Hernangomez 2-3, Harris 2-9, Morris 1-3, Craig 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-5, Lyles 0-5). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Golden State 40 (Durant 11), Denver 47 (Jokic 11). Assists_Golden State 22 (Durant 7), Denver 21 (Jokic 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 30, Denver 22. Technicals_Durant. A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.