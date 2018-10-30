Warriors pick up fourth-year contract option on Damian Jones

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New Golden State starting center Damian Jones had his fourth-year contract option for the 2019-20 season exercised by the Warriors.

The two-time defending champions announced the move Tuesday.

Jones is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 77.8 percent in eight starts so far, playing 16.9 minutes per game.

The 7-foot Jones was the Warriors’ 30th overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2016 draft. He spent last season as a two-way player going between Golden State and the G League Santa Cruz Warriors.

