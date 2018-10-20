Listen Live Sports

Watford end 5-match winless run in EPL at Wolves’ expense

October 20, 2018 12:18 pm
 
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Watford struck twice in 58 seconds and cruised past Wolverhampton 2-0 to end a five-match winless run in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford rose above Wolves into seventh.

Wolves has conceded only one goal in its last seven games in all competitions, but Watford blew them away midway through the first half..

Abdoulaye Doucoure set up midfielder Etienne Capoue to hit a 30-yard drive through Conor Coady’s legs into the bottom corner, without goalkeeper Rui Patricio moving.

Just 58 seconds later Doucoure fed Roberto Pereyra on the left, and the forward sent a brilliant finish over Patricio and into the roof of the net.

___

