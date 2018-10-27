Listen Live Sports

Watford making best start in 36 years

October 27, 2018
 
WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford is off to its best start in England’s top-flight after beating Huddersfield 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford boasts 19 points from 10 games, two points more than at the same stage in 1982-83, when the Hornets finished second.

Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu, and Isaac Success scored as Huddersfield was outclassed.

Watford was able to bypass the visiting midfield at will, leaving the hard-working but limited Huddersfield needing either a huge change of luck, January reinforcements – or both – to avoid relegation.

Huddersfield, along with Newcastle, has yet to win a league match.

