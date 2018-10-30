Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

October 30, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ferris St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 2 3 3 0
Lake Superior St. 2 0 0 0 6 6 4 4 0 0
Minnesota St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 1 5 1 0
Bemidji St. 1 1 0 0 3 2 4 2 1 1
N. Michigan 1 1 0 0 3 4 2 2 4 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 1
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Ala.-Huntsville 0 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 8 0
Alaska 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 0 7 1
Alaska Anchorage 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 1 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

