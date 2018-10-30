WCHA Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ferris St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 2 3 3 0 Lake Superior St. 2 0 0 0 6 6 4 4 0 0 Minnesota St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 1 5 1 0 Bemidji St. 1 1 0 0 3 2 4 2 1 1 N. Michigan 1 1 0 0 3 4 2 2 4 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 1 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Ala.-Huntsville 0 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 8 0 Alaska 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 0 7 1 Alaska Anchorage 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 1 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Advertisement

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Alaska Anchorage, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.