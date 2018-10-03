WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala.-Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.
Alaska at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Colorado College at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m., exhibition
Lakehead at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition
Mount Royal at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m., exhibition
Ala.-Huntsville at Miami (Ohio), 3 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Alaska at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Colorado College at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
Lethbridge at Ferris St., 3:07 p.m., exhibition
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:37 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition
Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.
