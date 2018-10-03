WCHA Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.

Alaska at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado College at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m., exhibition

Lakehead at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Mount Royal at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Ala.-Huntsville at Miami (Ohio), 3 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Alaska at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Colorado College at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Lethbridge at Ferris St., 3:07 p.m., exhibition

Tuesday’s Game

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:37 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Oct. 13

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.

