WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala.-Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Bowling Green 8, Mercyhurst 2
Lake Superior St. 5, Merrimack 4
Miami (Ohio) 5, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Arizona St. 3, Alaska 0
Colorado College 10, Alaska Anchorage 2
Ferris St. 3, USA Under-18 1, exhibition
Bemidji St. 5, Lakehead 1, exhibition
Minnesota St. 7, Mount Royal 3, exhibition
Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Lake Superior St. 1, Merrimack 0
Arizona St. 5, Alaska 0
Alaska Anchorage 4, Colorado College 3
Ferris St. 5, Lethbridge 2, exhibition
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:37 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition
Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.