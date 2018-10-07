Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

October 7, 2018 11:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ala.-Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 8, Mercyhurst 2

Lake Superior St. 5, Merrimack 4

Miami (Ohio) 5, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Arizona St. 3, Alaska 0

Colorado College 10, Alaska Anchorage 2

Ferris St. 3, USA Under-18 1, exhibition

Bemidji St. 5, Lakehead 1, exhibition

Minnesota St. 7, Mount Royal 3, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Lake Superior St. 1, Merrimack 0

Arizona St. 5, Alaska 0

Alaska Anchorage 4, Colorado College 3

Ferris St. 5, Lethbridge 2, exhibition

Tuesday’s Game

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:37 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Oct. 13

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Nipissing at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.

